by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to help support the Poncha Springs Community Garden, giving the garden $1,600 to help pay for water and a new part-time administrator/caretaker.
Dave Ward, a member of the volunteer Poncha Springs Community Garden ad hoc committee, spoke to the trustees about the 16-plot garden, thanking them for the help they have already given the garden.
Ward said that since the town is growing so quickly, they have been fielding more requests about use of the garden. He said it was time that they form an official board and were looking to hire a part-time person to help with administration, working about six hours a week, 20 weeks of the year.
Ward asked the board for $400 to cover the cost of water and $1,200, or about half of what they expect to pay the new, as yet unselected, administrator.
Trustees unanimously agreed to Resolution 2019-5, a release request for the Tailwind development Phase 2 lots. They also asked Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger to prepare a resolution for the release of lots 7-15 of the subdivision.
Lisa Scanga was selected from three applicants to serve as the town’s new prosecutor, and the board voted unanimously for Berger to move ahead with contract negotiations.
Mayor Ben Scanga, a distant relation of Lisa Scanga, recused himself.
Mayor Pro-tem Adrian Quintana, who was part of the interview committee, said he thought Lisa Scanga was “hands down the best person they interviewed.”
Trustee Dean Edwards said he thought her ability to communicate was outstanding and he found her very personable.
She will start Jan. 1.
In other business the board unanimously approved:
• Moving forward with RG and Associates for on-call planning services.
• Renewal of the Grimo’s Italian Restaurant liquor license.
• Resolution 2019-6, certifying delinquent water accounts.
Before their regular meeting, the trustees met for a work session on the 2020 town budget.
They talked about landscaping work needed to finally finish the visitors center and work on enhancing the dog park.
Their big project for 2020 will be improvements to west Poncha Avenue, from U.S. 285 to Evans Avenue. They plan to ask town residents which of three possible options they would want:
• Three inches of asphalt with curb, gutter and detached sidewalks.
• Three inches of asphalt with a flat curb and no sidewalks.
• No changes, continue to chipseal as needed.
Trustees also discussing adding one, possibly two, public works employees and talked about putting some money aside for future fire mitigation.
No decisions were made during the work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.