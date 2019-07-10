Tom Parkes, author of “Central Colorado Alpine Lakes Fishing & Hiking Guide,” will speak at the bimonthly meeting of Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 N. U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
The meeting is open to the public.
Parkes, a Colorado native, will cover fishing and hiking to local and regional high-country lakes, according to a press release.
He will cover how to get there, backpack inventory needed, high-country risk mitigation including lightning, hypothermia and giardiasis, followed by a question and answer period.
After the presentation, Parkes will sell and sign copies of his guidebook. He will donate $4 of every book purchased at the meeting to Collegiate Peaks Chapter TU.
For more information, call Tom Arnot at 719-239-0876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.