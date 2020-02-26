by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Chaffee County Planning Commission swore in one new member, Molly Chilson, and reappointed three others, Anderson Horne, JoAnne Allen and Bruce Cogan, during their meeting Tuesday.
They re-elected Mike Allen and Horne as chairman and vice-chairman; appointed JoAnne Allen to the Transportation Advisory Board; and Horne, Hank Held and Marjo Curgus to the Regional Planning Commission.
They voted unanimously to continue a limited impact review hearing for Aspire Tours until the March 31 meeting.
Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said that the applicant was “lacking in a number of elements” in their application and suggested they hold submitting it for a month.
During the work session before the regular meeting, planning commissioners continued their discussion regarding outfitting facility definitions in the county land use code. Chaffee County commissioners were also on hand to give their input.
Cogan, who has a background in ranching and agriculture, had several points he wanted the county commissioners to consider.
First, he suggested removing the word stable – a stable is where horses are boarded or housed, a typical ranching activity, he said.
Cogan said he felt equestrian centers or arenas should be divided into large and small uses, determined by the amount of traffic they generate. He suggested the dividing point being 15 people a day or 60 or more people a month.
County assistant attorney Daniel Tom pointed out that Mesa County uses the number of animals on a property as a dividing line, but the planning commissioners indicated that could get into too much detail, as to the type of animals.
County staff said they don’t spend much time with the issue of applications for outfitting facilities, when the question was raised as to why the planning commission was discussing the definition.
“You may not think it’s an issue now,” County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “but it will become an issue as the population grows.”
Baker said that as a rural area, people are going to be interested in having horses, or the population around existing equestrian centers could increase, both of which could cause problems in the future.
Cogan, on the other hand, said that local hay sellers and veterinarians he as spoken to indicated the horse population in the county has decreased in recent years.
The planning commission agreed to schedule a public hearing on this issue in the future, to receive public input.
The commission considered a request from Sterling Stoudenmire, Pure Greens CEO, to review the setback standards for marijuana facilities, as compared to other businesses in industrial zone areas.
In a letter to the commission, Stoudenmire argued the current requirement of a 500 foot setback for marijuana grow facilities, compared to other businesses not having a setback requirement, was not fair.
Curgus said that she felt the commissioners should reduce the setbacks, in order to be consistent, but that additional regulations to help mitigate smell and light nuisances may be required.
County Commissioner Greg Felt said “that sounds logical,” and industrial zones should use the land as efficiently as possible.
The planning commission agreed to move forward with the request and schedule a work session to discuss smell and light nuisances for the future.
