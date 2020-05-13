Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone their vote on bids for a proposed parking lot next to the county building on Crestone Avenue.
In their motion they agreed to engage Zachary Johnson, Colorado State University professor of landscape design, to review the design while they consider other options.
Joe DeLuca of The Crabtree Group, who did the engineering for the proposed parking lot, presented the bids and recommendations to commissioners.
DeLuca said the building expansion would block the existing rear lane behind the county building, which is currently used for maintenance, deliveries, trash and voting machine storage and loading.
He said access to the lane is necessary, and topography makes it impossible to access from Third Street. DeLuca said 60 percent of the proposed parking lot would be the lane used to access the rear of the building, while 40 percent would be parking.
The county put together a decision matrix to consider the parking lot, ranking the following areas with a 1 to 5 score:
• Employee and citizen safety.
• Parking convenience for employees and citizens.
• Rear facility and clerk access.
• Saving six elm trees.
• Replacing the six elms with eight diverse trees for long-term quality.
• Neighborhood impact for under-parking.
The decision to build the parking lot ranked first with 23 points; building the rear access lane with no parking expansion scored 16; building the rear lane and using the First Presbyterian Church parking lot scored 16; using the church parking lot and not building a rear access lane scored 13; and doing nothing scored 7.
DeLuca said if they decide not to build the parking lot, the county will have to request a variance from the city of Salida, which requires 26 new parking spots.
The three bids the county received were Diesslin Structures Inc., $226,890.53; Pavement Maintenance Services, $257,637.20; and Avalanche Excavation Inc., $283,002.40.
In other business commissioners agreed to postpone setting a due date for the Live Nation Seven Peaks music festival special event permit, after Jim Reid with Live Nation said they plan to make a decision on the festival by Friday.
“We might go on with the show, it might be a social distancing show, a drive-in show or maybe no show at all,” Reid said.
Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom said he had spoken with representatives from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Buena Vista and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
Tom reported the sheriff said he could wait until July 1 for a decision to be made. Josh Hadley, EMS director, said mid-June to early July would work for his department.
Commissioner Greg Felt told Reid they could move the issue to their May 19 agenda, but if Live Nation decided to not move forward with the festival, an email would suffice.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• Adoption of the 2019 county audit.
• An agricultural subdivision exemption for Cogan Farms.
• A Heritage Water subdivision exemption for Ralph and April Ogden.
• A final resolution for the Bach-Masteron vacation of right-of-way.
• A request for a retail liquor or fermented malt beverage license renewal for Collegiate Peaks Golf Course.
• A request for a retail liquor or fermented malt beverage license renewal for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1166, Buena Vista.
