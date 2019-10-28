by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Poncha Springs trustees are scheduled to vote on whether to release the lot sales restriction of Phase 2 of the Tailwind Village development during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Trustees also will discuss selecting a municipal prosecutor and on-call planning services.
Ashley Valdez will give a presentation on Xcel Energy.
Trustees will hear an update on the community garden, consider a liquor license renewal for Grimo’s Italian Restaurant and decide whether to certify delinquent utility accounts.
Before the regular meeting, at 5:30 p.m., the trustees will participate in a budget work session.
