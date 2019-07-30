Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host “pint night” from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs.
Anyone who becomes a Trout Unlimited member at the event will receive a free pint and entry into a raffle.
Keith Krebs, the chapter’s youth education chair, said the point of the event is to reach out to the fishing community who aren’t Trout Unlimited members so they can learn what the group has been up to lately and get discounts on joining.
They are especially targeting raft guides, Krebs said.
He said the event should provide good exposure for both Trout Unlimited and Elevation Beer.
In a roundabout way, Krebs said, the event is related to the fact that there was no Caddis Festival this year.
The Caddis Festival is the chapter’s only fundraiser, he said, so everything they do this year is at least partially in response to the festival’s cancellation.
“Anyone who wants to come by is definitely welcome,” Krebs said.
