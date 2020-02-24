The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will continue discussion of the town’s short-term rental policy during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The discussion will include a short-term rental request from 650 Quarry Station.
Trustees will conduct a public hearing for two special event permits for Chaffee County Fair Foundation to serve alcohol July 20 and July 24-Aug. 2 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
They will consider a resolution directing the town clerk to cancel the 2020 town election.
Trustees will hear two presentations: an update from Rachel Pokrandt, vice president and campus dean for Colorado Mountain College Leadville and Chaffee County campuses, and a wildfire mitigation plan update and grant opportunity from Kent Maxwell of Colorado Fire Camp.
Other agenda items include:
- Official zoning map update.
- A lot consolidation for Chelf Holdings LLP at 10012 W. U.S. 50.
- Hansen lot consolidation at 108 and 110 Evans Ave.
- Preliminary review for Tailwind multifamily lot.
- A lot/block sales request from Poncha Meadows.
- Engineering services bids for road improvements.
- Review of scope of work prior to a request for proposal on two projects: Acequia Ditch management plan and a water rights/surface storage study.
