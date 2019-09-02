by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council can vote Tuesday to cancel the municipal election scheduled for Nov. 5 if the city does not receive any write-in candidates by 4 p.m. Tuesday, City Administrator Drew Nelson said.
Currently, all five races in the municipal election are uncontested, with one candidate each for mayor, Ward 1, 2 and 3 council members and treasurer.
The deadline for write-in candidates to declare their candidacy to the deputy city clerk is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nelson said, and at that point if there are no declared write-in candidates, the council can cancel the election.
If there are declared write-in candidates, Nelson said, the resolution will not be taken up by council.
The deadline to notify the county clerk of an election cancellation is Sept. 6, Nelson said, so the council would have to hold a special meeting to vote on the matter if they don’t do it Tuesday.
Canceling the election would save the city about $10,000, Nelson said.
Nelson said it seemed more transparent to tentatively put the item on the agenda, instead of bringing it up during new business or holding a special meeting. He said city staff had a lot of internal discussions about what course of action to take.
It’s common practice to cancel elections if there aren’t sufficient candidates or if there’s one candidate per position, Nelson said.
