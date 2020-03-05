by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Secretary of State’s website reported that Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was leading the state with 314,984 votes, 36.33 percent; Vice President Joe Biden received 210,640 votes, 24.29 percent; Michael Bloomberg 168,747 votes, 19.46 percent; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren 152,122 votes, 17.54 percent.
In the Republican primary, President Donald Trump received 610,766 votes, 92.40 percent, and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld took second with 23,020 votes, 3.48 percent.
All other candidates, in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, collected less then 2 percent of their parties’ ballots.
Counties have to wait eight days before they can officially finalize their post-election results.
