by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
City councilmember-elect Mike Pollock, who didn’t know a single person when he moved to Salida about 14 years ago, now finds himself the voice of many in Ward 2.
Pollock didn’t decide to run for city council until the day before nomination packets were due, and even then because there was no one else to run.
“There was no time to find anybody,” Pollock said. “But I’m perfectly willing to do it.”
Pollock said his involvement with the arts community gives him a different perspective than most other council members.
His intention is to be process-oriented while on council, Pollock said, rather than focusing on specific goals he wants to see accomplished.
Pollock, who is a musician, compared being on city council to playing in a band. It’s all about cooperation, he said, not just about what each band member wants.
“It’s a lot like democracy,” he said. “Government has to be process-driven, as opposed to goal-driven.”
Not everybody gets what they want, Pollock said, because different groups of people expect different things.
Pollock said he wants to represent the people who tend not to be represented, such as the those who don’t have time to go to city council meetings or don’t tend to get involved.
Most people fall in the middle somewhere, he said, but the ones on the fringes are louder about their opinions.
He also wants to represent communities that have been underrepresented and/or discriminated against. He said there’s always more to do for those communities, especially in regards to young people.
“There’s so much happening right now, we need to make sure we don’t run over populations in the process,” he said. “We need to make sure we reach out to people who aren’t speaking up.”
