by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell reported that as of Sunday, 5,978 ballots for the presidential primary have been returned of the 13,711 mailed out, or about 43.6 percent.
Returns by party are:
• Democrats – 1,810 of 3,700, 49 percent.
• Republicans – 2,312 of 4,388, 52.6 percent.
• Unaffiliated – 1,856 of 5,623, 33 percent.
Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mitchell said postmarks do not count, and she encouraged voters to turn their ballots in at one of the two vote centers.
The Salida county clerk’s office, 104 Crestone Ave., will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day. A 24-hour drop-box is outside.
The Buena Vista Motor Vehicle branch office, 112 Linderman Ave., will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day.
