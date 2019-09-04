by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the Nov. 5 election and declare the five candidates elected as of Nov. 5.
The five elected candidates are incumbent Mayor P.T. Wood; incumbent Ward 1 Councilwoman Jane Templeton; Mike Pollock for the Ward 2 council seat; Alisa Pappenfort for the Ward 3 council seat; and Merrell Bergin for treasurer.
City Attorney Nina Williams said there were no declared write-in candidates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, which was the deadline to declare a write-in candidacy. The deadline to inform the county clerk about cancellation of the election is Friday.
The move will save the city about $10,000, Williams said. She said it’s a pretty standard practice to cancel an election when there isn’t more than one candidate for any of the offices.
Councilman Mike Bowers asked how this might affect any potential recall attempts, and Williams said recall attempts would not be affected by the action.
In other business, council:
• Voted 4-1, with Councilman Harald Kasper dissenting, to approve an ordinance regarding the city’s policy on short-term rentals. Local real estate brokers Lawton Eddy and Wendy Rombold expressed concerns about the ordinance during the public hearing.
Council members Templeton, Bowers, Dan Shore and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said this ordinance is a first step in a process and can be amended later. Justin Critelli recused himself because he owns a hostel.
The ordinance establishes June 1 as the date when new licenses and renewals will be issued each year and leaves open the possibility for a waiting list. It also adds a penalty for nonpayment of taxes and gives the city more options for enforcing violations.
• Unanimously approved an ordinance concerning temporary commercial activities and vendors. Critelli asked the council to consider amending the rules for having two or more temporary commercial permits active in the same space if they go through a limited impact review. The city currently limits active temporary commercial permits to two. Wood said an amendment could be brought back later.
The ordinance clarifies where on public property temporary commercial activities such as food trucks are allowed and established 10-day, 45-day, 180-day and 365-day permits for such activities.
• Unanimously approved a resolution establishing the fee schedule for temporary commercial activities and vendors. The resolution established the fees for 10-day, 45-day, 180-day and 365-day permits for temporary commercial activities.
Critelli recused himself because some of the fees concerned short-term rentals.
