by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Colorado will hold its first presidential primary in 20 years on March 3, and the ballot has been finalized following the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Monday.
March 3 is Super Tuesday, when several other states hold their primaries, including California, Massachusetts, Texas and Utah.
A total of 24 candidates – 17 Democrats and seven Republicans – have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee to appear on the March 3 primary ballot.
Candidates for the Democrats are Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Rita Krichevsky, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Robby Wells, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
Candidates for the Republicans are Robert Andini, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Zoltan G. Istvan, Matthew John Matern, Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh and Bill Weld.
“Next year will be busy for Colorado voters, with three statewide elections taking place,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a press release. “We have our first presidential primary in two decades, but also a Colorado primary on June 30 and of course the general election on Nov. 3, which gives Coloradans plenty of opportunities to have their voices heard.”
Candidates can apply as a write-in candidate until Dec. 27, which is also the last day a candidate may remove their name from the ballot.
Voters registered with a major party may only cast ballots for the party with which they are affiliated, while unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot for either party, but must choose one.
For more information on the state’s presidential primary and all other upcoming elections, visit sos.state.co.us.
Coloradans can update and verify voter registration or register to vote at GoVoteColorado.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.