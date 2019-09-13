Buena Vista – Seven people are running for four seats on the Buena Vista School District’s board of directors.
The Nov. 5 election will determine who will take two at-large seats and the District A seat.
Board President Suzette Hachmann is running for re-election unopposed for her District C seat.
Board Secretary Nancy Best and board member Tracy Storms are also running for re-election.
Best will face opposition for a two-year at-large seat from Jessica Crites, and Storms will see competition for her four-year at-large seat from Brett Mitchell.
Stacey Moss and Nathaniel Weeks will run for the District A seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.