Central Colorado Humanists and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will present a Sunday Science program via Zoom at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The online presentation, “Plant Strong – Evidence and Consequence,” features Eric Aakko reviewing the latest published evidence on how whole plant-based foods can reverse heart disease, prevent cancer, boost immunity and improve physical endurance and mental acuity, a press release stated.
Plant-based diets incorporate more whole foods into eating habits, Aako said. Plant-based does not mean vegetarian or vegan. Animal products can be incorporated, especially those raised through sustainable, wholistic practices. Ranching and livestock grazing, when done correctly, benefit the environment by increasing biodiversity, providing nutrients to the soil, sequestering carbon and helping preserve open spaces, while also providing more well-rounded nutrition.
Aakko is a certified plant-based chef educator and a plant-based cooking instructor with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. He has taught more than 1,000 participants in his classes over the past nine years.
Aakko is author of a cookbook, “Clean Endurance,” published in 2019.
Registration is required to view the event on Zoom. To register, email Hillary at info@garna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.