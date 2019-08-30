The Central Colorado Humanists will present a program on monarchs and other butterfly species in the group’s next Science Sunday presentation at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Salidan Hannelore Gabriel will speak on the migrations of monarch butterflies, painted lady butterflies and some other butterfly species, according to a press release.
Monarchs migrate yearly from their overwintering grounds in central Mexico to Canada and back. While the Rocky Mountain states are not a monarch migration route, monarchs can still be seen locally, flying and feeding on milkweed plants at Sands Lake, along the Monarch Spur Trail and other locations.
The lesser-known painted lady butterflies migrate only in wet winters and early springs. These conditions cause a “super bloom” of the butterfly’s host plants, usually in northwestern Mexico, California, Nevada and Arizona.
This year’s super bloom sent painted ladies to Colorado and as far as the Arctic Circle to be seen in numbers reaching an estimated 3 billion.
Gabriel pursued a career in jewelry design. Her professional and photography interest led to research of the jewelry, anthropology and iconography of Nepal, resulting in her book “The Jewelry of Nepal.”
She said butterflies, the jewels of nature, are her current photographic focus, combined with the study of lepidoptera after a lifelong interest in butterflies.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. to ensure the presentation can start promptly. A question-and-answer period will follow the program. Light refreshments will be provided.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to defer costs.
For more information, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org or the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.