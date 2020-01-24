350 Central Colorado will host a free green investment program, “Saving the World with Your Bank Account,” at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The program will be presented by local author Adrian Reif, who wrote “The Do-Gooders Guide to Investing: Grow Your Money While Investing in Affordable Housing, Renewable Energy and Local Communities.”
Reif will discuss how investments affect the world and how creating a sound financial strategy can align with investor’s values, allowing them to “vote with their dollars,” a press release stated.
Reid is founder of TreeLatte.com, an organization that seeks to plant 1 billion trees by 2030 to help reforest the planet.
While the 350 Central Colorado program is free, donations will be accepted. Refreshments will be provided.
