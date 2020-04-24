Jasper Lau recently was named to the fall dean’s list at The Lamont School of Music at Denver University.
Lau, a freshman, is majoring in piano performance with a minor in computer science, a press release stated.
Lau was also nominated for the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
