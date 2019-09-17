As part of Suicide Prevention Month in September, the Buena Vista School District and Solvista Health will present a free screening of the film “The S Word” from 6-8 p.m. today at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The documentary takes an intimate look at suicide through the eyes of people who survived their attempts to take their own lives and now share their stories to help others, according to a press release.
The screening will be followed by a brief discussion with Solvista and Buena Vista School District counselors. Light refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required.
For more information about the screening, contact Natalie Moore at 719-395-5296 or nataliem@bvschools.org.
For more information about Solvista Health, contact Mandy Kaisner at 719-539-6502 or mandyk@solvistahealth.org.
For suicide prevention help, 24 hours/7 days a week, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.
