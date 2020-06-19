Buena Vista – Buena Vista School District officials heard “promising data supporting a return to school in the fall,” Superintendent Lisa Yates said in her weekly update about the effort to ensure the district will return to classes in person next semester.
In the weekly letter released Monday, Yates said Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom expressed “her commitment to assist (the district) in a return to school that is responsive to changing health data.”
A meeting today between county officials and members of the Buena Vista and Salida school boards will continue a discussion begun last week on the countywide coordination effort to return all Chaffee County students to in-person learning, she said.
“While Salida and BV school district plans may not be identical, they have the same goal getting students back to school in the best interest of learning, equity of access for all, county and school economic recovery, and the psychological well-being of all,” Yates said.
Yates said Gov. Jared Polis has dedicated $6 million to support Colorado Digital Learning Solutions, a nonprofit contracted by the state to provide supplemental online education for students in Colorado public schools.
With those services offered to districts at a reduced cost, “BV schools can invest time and talent in quality in-person learning,” Yates said.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
