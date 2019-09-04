by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Colorado Mountain College will continue to maintain a presence in Buena Vista despite having moved its office to Salida’s Kesner Building in May.
While the college office has changed locations, CMC’s presence in Buena Vista remains unchanged, a statement from Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO, said.
Rachel Pokrandt, vice president of CMC’s Leadville campus and the Chaffee County program, said CMC is offering eight classes in Buena Vista at the high school and middle school buildings.
Those classes are Introduction to Chemistry, two sections of English Composition, Calculus I, History of Western Civilization, College Algebra, Jazz Ensemble and General Psychology II.
Classes are offered to high school students as dual enrollment courses as well as to older students.
CMC will also continue to offer dual enrollment classes at the Kesner Building in Salida, as well as one at Salida High School.
