Fourth-graders at Longfellow Elementary School learned bike safety and received free equipment Thursday in the 12th year of the Ride Right Cycle Safe helmet program.
Every student in each of the four fourth-grade classes was fitted with a free bike helmet, and for the first time each child received a bell as well.
Representatives from the Salida Fire Department, Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Emergency Management Services and Absolute Bikes helped the fourth-graders through a series of stations designed to teach the kids bike safety and skills.
Those stations included a slalom course, mock intersection, slow race, skinny trail and figure-eight.
While firefighters and Absolute Bikes staff were fitting kids with helmets, police officers David Close and Harry Peele instructed the rest of the students in bike safety, including hand signals, eye contact and rules of the road.
Absolute Bikes owner Shawn Gillis said they were lucky to have so many firefighters, police officers and EMTs show up. Gillis said it was a good way for the kids to interact with those people in a fun setting.
The program is sponsored by the city of Salida, Salida Recreation Department, Monarch Community Outreach, Giro Helmets, Quality Bicycle Products and Absolute Bikes.
