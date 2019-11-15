Central Colorado Humanists and Vino Salida will host a book signing with “Salida Sam” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature selected readings by author Steve Chapman of Salida History Tours, as well as a short presentation on early Salida history, a press release stated.
“Blood, Booze and Whores, the History of Salida, Colorado, Volume 1: 1880-1881” is the first in a planned series by Chapman. Shared through the journal of a fictional character, “Salida Sam” Hayes, the book is 100 percent accurate historically, Chapman said.
The book follows Salida from an empty, dusty flatland to a railroad hub and center of commerce, where settlers found misery as often as they did success.
The 254-page book includes maps and photographs from early Salida, timelines of key historical dates and a chronology of the lives of central citizens.
Autographed copies are available for sale, and 25 percent of all book sales that evening will be donated to Central Colorado Humanists.
