A Salida teacher had just returned from a trip back in time at Colonial Williamsburg as part of a summer institute geared toward teaching American history.
Many teachers take classes during the summer to enhance their teaching. Some take a class in their subject matter to increase their knowledge, while others take an enrichment class to bring fresh ideas to the classroom.
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Deb Colgate had the opportunity to experience life in Colonial America at the Teacher Institute at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia this summer.
The Teacher Institute was created to encourage history education and make it engaging for students.
Colgate spent a week at the institute, which provides a hands-on immersion experience in colonial history from the settlement of Jamestown to the Revolutionary War and its aftermath in Williamsburg.
Colonial Williamsburg is a town-sized living history museum that recreates the Colonial period with restored and reconstructed buildings and historic interpreters, attired as colonial men and women from slaves to shopkeepers to soldiers.
Participants in the institute worked with Colonial Williamsburg staff and master teachers to examine interactive teaching techniques and develop instructional materials to improve instruction, raise literacy levels, enhance thinking skills and bring history to life in the classroom, a press release stated.
Teachers have the opportunity to exchange ideas with historians, meet character interpreters and explore engaging instructional strategies for use in the classroom.
Colgate, who has taught at Longfellow for nine years, said her goal was to improve the experience of her fourth-graders in their Colorado history studies by picking up new research strategies.
Fourth-graders at Longfellow do a biographical research project each year and present their research with a Hall of Fame at which students dress as their subject and do short presentations about their subject’s life.
Colgate said she wanted to find new ways of engaging students in the research and presentation techniques.
During the week at Williamsburg teachers were assigned a real person in the community to research.
While researching her person, she said she began to understand the mindset of a person who was possibly not in favor of independence.
She said people had to see the benefit of independence versus feeding their families.
Colgate said she was struck by the different perspectives of the different classes of people who would have lived at that time.
Some of the classes portrayed were the white population, indentured servants and slaves.
One portrayal that really affected her was that of Ann Ashby, a slave, who told her story of how her husband bought their freedom.
Several of the Founding Fathers were also portrayed. Colgate said re-enactors portrayed well-known figures such as George Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette.
It was interesting to see history re-enacted and how it all fit together, she said.
One of the culminating activities for the teachers was to have a debate as their research subject about independence based on whether their subject was a loyalist or a patriot.
Colgate said she plans to use what she learned at Williamsburg to help her students become better researchers, and her participation in the institute gives her access to a library of lesson plans and materials to help achieve that goal.
She also has plans to extend the Hall of Fame project so that students will get to develop some kind of interactive activity to help teach others about their biography subject.
The annual fourth-grade Hall of Fame usually take place in December before winter break.
