Salida and Cotopaxi high school students who will graduate in 2020 have until May 6 to apply for scholarships from Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820.
The post will award three Angel of Mount Shavano Post Scholarships, each for $1,000. The Ted and Helen Argys Memorial Scholarship will not be available this year, according to a press release.
Students interested in applying can find the scholarship application under the “Local Scholarship Applications” link at salidahigh.ss13.sharpschool.com/counseling_office/college_and_scholarships.
The application process is a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Completed applications can be either emailed to VFW3820@gmail.com or mailed to VFW Post 3820, P.O. Box 1103, Salida, CO 81201.
SHS applicants can also email their applications to Rob Tressler at RTressler@SalidaSchools.org and he will forward them to the VFW post.
The post will evaluate the applications and notify the schools of the winners. Awards will be mailed directly to winning students after a public announcement.
For questions, contact the post at VFW3820@gmail.com or 719-207-1441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.