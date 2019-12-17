Cotopaxi High School’s Knowlwdge Bowl team competed Dec. 7 at Adams State University in Alamosas.
The junior varsity team finished first in the small school division.
Kaytee Fergusen had her highest-scoring meet to date. The team was also supported by high scores from both Lydia Tonnesen and Gary Jarvis.
The varsity team placed fourth in its division.
Topics for the event include history, geography, current events, literature, grammar, the arts, sports, math, science and social sciences.
Current members of Cotopaxi Knowledge Bowl team include Amelia Tonnesen, Noah Jamerson, Drayven Bowton, Sage Laymon, Lydia Tonnesen, Kaytee Fergusen, Amanda Fallas and Gary Jarvis.
