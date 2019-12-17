Cotopaxi High School Knowledge Bowl team

Cotopaxi High School Knowledge Bowl team members hang out with “Old Mose” on the Adams State University campus during a recent competition in Alamosa. From left are Kaytee Fergusen, Sage Laymon, Amelia Tonnesen, Lydia Tonnesen, Drayven Bowton and Noah Jamerson.

 Courtesy photo

Cotopaxi High School’s Knowlwdge Bowl team competed Dec. 7 at Adams State University in Alamosas.

The junior varsity team finished first in the small school division.

Kaytee Fergusen had her highest-scoring meet to date. The team was also supported by high scores from both Lydia Tonnesen and Gary Jarvis.

The varsity team placed fourth in its division.

Topics for the event include history, geography, current events, literature, grammar, the arts, sports, math, science and social sciences.

Current members of Cotopaxi Knowledge Bowl team include Amelia Tonnesen, Noah Jamerson, Drayven Bowton, Sage Laymon, Lydia Tonnesen, Kaytee Fergusen, Amanda Fallas and Gary Jarvis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.