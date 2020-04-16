CMC offers
hospitality
classes for
displaced workers
Colorado Mountain College is offering a series of online classes in hospitality services for displaced workers.
The “Return to Work Ready to Lead” series is designed as an opportunity to develop skills to return to the workforce ready to lead a team in hospitality, according to a press release.
The high-intensity series will be given in two blocks, the first starting April 20, the second starting May 18, and may be taken for 3-10 credits.
Visit coloradomtn.edu/cmcresponds/hospitality-supervision-series/ for more information or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.