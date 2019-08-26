Local writers ages 17 and older have the opportunity to work with award-winning screenwriter Lee Ross when he teaches his course “Write In to Act Out” starting Sept. 11.
The six-week course will take place from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday until Oct. 23.
The cost is $120 for all six weeks, and partial scholarships are available. The course is limited to 15 participants.
Salida Circus founder Jennifer Dempsey contacted Ross, and that led him to decide to come to Salida.
Ross said he’s been traveling through Salida since 1996 but hasn’t stopped to stay before.
He has a long background in arts and performance arts, and he said he started his career as a creative on the streets of Manhattan.
“I grew up a product of the ’80s, clubbing with Madonna and performing in comedy clubs with Adam Sandler and the like,” he said.
His first real performance gig was being a mime on Fifth Avenue in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Ross said his parents supported his dream of performance art and helped put him through performance art classes at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Following his training in Pittsburgh, he traveled to Paris, France, in 1983-84 for training in the “grandfather of modern mime” techniques with Jacques Lecoq.
He worked as a mime in France for a few years, then moved back to the States to become a full-time comic.
“In 1987-88 I was a full-time comic, and I moved to Australia. It was a great time to be a comic. I headlined and was on TV,” Ross said.
“When I returned to the United States in the ’90s, I wrote my first screenplay, which ended up getting me a meeting with (producer) Steve Tisch.”
Ross said the transfer from writing his own stand-up comedy to writing screenplays was almost natural, and now he “writes what I can get made.”
He said that with the six-week course, he hopes to help local writers “suppress their inner critic” and provide techniques to keep the pen moving.
“I think for those who say, ‘I’m gonna do this,’ they’ll discover whatever they thought their limitations were, it’s not that,” Ross said.
He said the course will focus on character building, working on expressing inner monologues, writing from different perspectives and a variety of other techniques used not only in screenwriting but other types of writing as well.
For more information on the course, its location and to RSVP, call 719-239-4500 or email info@thesalidacircus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.