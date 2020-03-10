The Salida school board will discuss facility use fee policies at its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The facility fee discussion comes on the heels of two community feedback sessions focused on the fee structure for non-school facility usage that was instituted this year.
The board will discuss operational options under the budget and an update from Colorado School Board Association Resources about state fiscal reality.
An action item to approve recommendations for new positions in the district will be voted upon.
Board members will also hear a guest presentation from Todd Snidow of Stifel Financial Corp. about finances and a detailed report about Salida Early Childhood Center from Principal Ilona Witty.
Department managers and principals will also present reports to the board.
Prior to the regular session, board members will discuss the district’s strategic plan during a work session.
