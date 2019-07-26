Dr. William Anderegg, assistant professor of biology at the University of Utah, will present “Hot, Dry and Smoky: What Is the Future of Colorado’s Forests in a Changing Climate?” at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series lecture is free to the public. Refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will offer beer and wine.
In the past 20 years or so, fires, droughts and beetle outbreaks have prompted concern that forests might die off en masse across the West, according to a press release.
Anderegg’s research centers on the intersection of ecosystems and climate change, especially the future of Earth’s forests in a changing climate.
He has studied Western forests for more than a decade, and the aim of his research is to develop predictive tools to help forecast and manage the fate of Western forests in this century.
Anderegg grew up in Cortez and received his doctorate in biology from Stanford University. He still spends time hiking, backpacking, hunting and fishing across the Colorado Rockies.
The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 17th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida. For more information about the series, visit collegiatepeaksforum.org.
