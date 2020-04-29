by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation recently announced Salida High School senior Finley Petit received the $1,250 Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship.
Petit plans to attend the University of Colorado in Boulder and earn a degree in biochemistry with a future in scientific research for gene therapy.
HRRMC Foundation Director Kimla Robinson said applications were received from nine students from SHS and Buena Vista High School.
She said Petit submitted “a very strong application with his extracurricular activities being very impressive, persuasive letters of recommendation and lofty career goals.”
The Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship program began in 2004.
All applications are reviewed by a selection committee and scored on pre-established criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.