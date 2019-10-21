DENVER – A former Buena Vista elementary and high school student is among eight persons being honored by the Latino Leadership Institute at the University of Denver.
Christine M. Arguello, now a judge of the U.S. District Court for Colorado in Denver, is being inducted into the institute’s Colorado Latino Hall of Fame with its public service award.
The hall of fame honors Latino leadership and influence in the state’s history.
The induction will take place Thursday in a ballroom of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
Arguello’s family moved to Buena Vista in 1964, when she was Christy Martinez. Her dad operated Phil’s Barber Shop.
“I credit the Buena Vista public education that I got for my success,” she said in a 2014 interview with The Mountain Mail.
“My teachers were so incredible. They lit the fire of my ambition.”
Now 63, she was the first Latina judge of the court. President George W. Bush appointed her in 2008, after she had worked in several legal jobs.
The leadership institute cited numerous “firsts” Arguello achieved, including being the first Colorado Latina to graduate from Harvard Law School.
“With all of her success, she has never forgotten the importance of giving back,” the institute stated.
She encourages students to have high goals. She tells them, “If Christy Martinez could do it, you can, too.”
“When I think back to my childhood, it is hard for me to fathom that I was able to make the trek from that small home in Thatcher, Colo., where I was born, to the courthouse as a district court judge,” she said in a statement to The Mountain Mail.
Thatcher is a Las Animas County hamlet, where the family lived in a railway car while her father worked for a railroad.
“There are so many people, including my parents, my teachers, especially my fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Mildred Cole, and my high school English teacher, Mrs. Cecilia Poplin, Ken Salazar and too many lawyers to name them all, who helped and inspired me along the way.
“But it is my soulmate and late husband, Ron Arguello, to whom I am most indebted, because without him I would not have been able to accomplish all that I have.
“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from the Latino community,” she said.
The contributions of the inductees “to our state’s economic, business, education and nonprofit landscape are extraordinary,” Joelle Martinez, executive director of the institute, said.
