Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St., will host a Family Literacy Night from 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 23.
To illustrate how literacy is used everywhere, especially the arts, the theme of the event will be “Art Opening,” and it will feature dancing, storytelling, word art, watercolor painting using words, digital art, read-aloud with high school students, crafts and writing projects.
Salida Circus will present human statues, and a sketch artist will be available.
Food will be served starting at 5:30 p.m., courtesy of Longfellow Parents’ Association.
Students will have an opportunity to receive a free book from the Scholastic Book Fair after filling out a color palette from participating in activities.
Recommended times by grade are: kindergarten-second grade, 4:45-5:45 p.m., and third and fourth grades from 5:45-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.