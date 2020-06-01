Olivia Kelley, a 2020 Salida High School graduate, received the Western Award for Excellence scholarship from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.
The $32,000 merit-based scholarship for incoming first-year students provides an $8,000-per-year tuition waiver for four years of study.
Kelley plans to attend the university in the fall.
She and her family moved to Salida in 2018. She attended Salida High School her junior and senior years.
Among her activities, she raced for the Salida Racing mountain bike team and sang and played piano and guitar with the Rok Skool band Halfway Decent.
After graduating early in December, Kelley traveled to Costa Rica to further her Spanish language studies at Universidad Latina de Costa Rica.
She lived in Heredia, Costa Rica, and tutored elementary school students while attending classes.
Kelley’s plans to teach English as a second language for a year before attending college changed because of the current international environment.
After earning her bachelor’s degree, Kelley plans to enter the Peace Corps and later attend Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose, California.
