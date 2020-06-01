The Donna and John Rhoads Fund recently announced recipients of three 2020 scholarships.
Salida High School senior Finley Petit received the fund’s main scholarship worth $2,000.
In addition to the main award, Donna and John Rhoads awarded $500 each to SHS seniors Madison Patch and Jacob Vold.
“All the applications for this year’s award were outstanding,” John Rhoads said. “We would like to commend the students, teachers and staff at Salida High School as well as their families and friends for the hard work and effort to produce such outstanding students.”
In the application, students were asked to reflect on both their past and their futures, talking about influential experiences or people and where they plan to be in one year and 10 years.
John Rhoads said they receive the numbered applications without names so they don’t know who the winners are until after they make their selections.
“We really enjoy reading about the experiences these kids have and their positiveness,” John said, noting that he and Donna don’t have kids of their own.
This is the fourth year the couple has awarded scholarships to Salida graduates.
For information on obtaining documentation associated with the scholarships, contact Rob Tressler at rtressler@salidaschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.