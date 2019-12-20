Study habits are a struggle for all students; we all hate when we need to “study” or “work hard for good grades,” but getting good grades can mean better for you later on in life.
So where do you start? I suggest reading this paper to find the key differences between study habits that are good to have and those that are bad.
In my research, I have discovered that people tend to retain knowledge better in one way than the other, and that same studying method may not work on the next person, so to try to help every person that may be reading this, I have composed a description of what a good and what a bad study habit looks like.
Bad study habits, as you may know, are study habits that are either distracting, unproductive or just not study habits at all. Good study habits are habits that are productive and allow you to get a good amount of study done.
Some bad study habits you want to avoid are: procrastination, studying in the wrong place and studying with the wrong people.
Procrastination is when you want to do something less productive but more fun, so you put off your work and things you may need to get done to do that fun thing.
Procrastination happens to all of us and is not easy to get over, but there are ways to counteract procrastination, such as breaking your work into little steps, or getting a friend who is also struggling with procrastination and helping each other.
Furthermore, choosing a place to study can be difficult, as there are not many quiet places in the world, but if you make the wrong decision, then you will not be able to get anything done. Some good places to study might be coffee shops, because most offer free Wi-Fi and a peaceful place to work, or a quiet place in your own home, surrounded by things that help you focus, or maybe a park or recreational center.
To conclude, study habits are often difficult to start, but finding the differences between the good and bad study habits is a good first step to starting up a study habit of your own.
Camron Thomas, a freshman at Cotopaxi High School, wrote this essay as a capstone final project.
