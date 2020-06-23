Alpha Omicron No. 770 Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently presented four scholarships to Salida High School graduating seniors.
Awards were given to:
Madison Patch: ESA Alpha Omicron No. 770 Scholarship – $1,000.
Jamison Batinich: Tom Linsday Memorial Scholarship – $1,000.
Brian Morgan: Goldie Davidoff Memorial Scholarship – $1,000.
Keegan Piencikowski: Marlene Givan Memorial Scholarship – $750.
“We wish them all the best in these uncertain times,” the sorority stated in a press release.
