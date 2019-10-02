by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Crest Academy students are learning to give presentations using Google slide shows to illustrate their projects.
“Students choose something to study, research it for six weeks and then put a presentation together as the final project,” said Samantha Bahn, teacher at Crest Academy. “This is a schoolwide project.”
Each student consults an authority on their chosen topic, asking essential questions and then completing the project with a “hands-on” example of their work. Following the presentation, classmates are encouraged to ask questions.
Last week’s presenters included Clara Harris, who gave a program on how climate affects baking and served her homemade scones to her classmates.
Ani DeShazo spoke on giant pandas and how to save a native species, and Kayla Pursell told how different diets affect the digestive system.
DeShazo and Pursell each compiled a book with illustrations on their projects.
