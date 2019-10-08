Salida School Board will discuss additional staff positions; a recommendation to change contract timing, which would result in 13 payouts in 2019-20; and priorities for the strategic plan and unified improvement plan at their regular meeting at 6 p.m. today at The Kesner board room, 349 E. Ninth St.
The board will also vote on approving a press release to declare vacant seats for appointment to the board.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will go into executive session to discuss land acquisition.
In other business the board will:
• Hear a guest report from Full Circle Restorative Justice regarding Salida High School mentors.
• Hear detailed reports from Salida High School principal Tami Thompson and athletic director Jim Coscarella.
• Hear reports from department managers and principals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.