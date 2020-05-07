Salida High School senior Brian Morgan was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64.
He is the son of Letitia and Troy Morgan of Salida.
Morgan, who has a cumulative grade-point average of 4.13, will attend the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, where he will major in computer programming or engineering, a press release stated.
