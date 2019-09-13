Longfellow Elementary School will be featured on a live broadcast of the Succeeds Prize award show airing from 8-9 p.m. Thursday on Denver’s KUSA 9News.
Longfellow is one of three statewide finalists for the elementary school Transformational Impact award given to public schools making transformational gains in academic achievement.
The other two elementary schools chosen as finalists were Aurora Quest K-8 of Aurora Public Schools and Manassa Elementary School of North Conejos School District.
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna said a busload of 26 representatives from Salida School District will attend the event.
“The elementary school portion of the awards will be in the early part of the program, so we will know pretty quickly,” McKenna said.
Schools up for the award exhibit:
- Demonstrated impact on student learning and preparation for college and career, including gains in test scores, graduation rates and acquisition of essential skills.
- Innovative approach to school and program design and implementation with ideas that can be replicated and scaled for the benefit of students statewide and with a culture that rewards and challenges students to elevate their life goals and expectations and rewards them for taking risks, failing and then refining their approach.
- Demonstrated impact on growing the whole child while fostering a love of learning, acquiring diverse skills and supporting well-rounded interests.
