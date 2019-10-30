Rebekah Earhart of Salida was among 860 cadets and students recognized on the dean’s list for their academic achievements during the spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
The dean’s list recognizes those who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.2 or higher, with no grade of incomplete or below C, according to a press release.
The Citadel offers a classic military college education. The approximately 2,400 cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service, the release stated.
