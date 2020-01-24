Salida Middle School officials recently announced the honor roll for the second quarter.
Fifth-grade regular honor roll: Tao Adams, Haleigh Basham, Luna Bassinger, Isaac Cao, Chloe Ellis, Mikaela Elvin, John Fast, Lillian Horsley, Chase Jackson, Sydney Jackson, Kali Keast, Amelia Patton, Orion Post, Dilon Roberts, Lucille Roberts, Ari Schuchman, Lillie Schultz, Cole Shively, Ava Stanley, Seth Sutton, Nevaeh Talley, Karsyn Thorpe, Maddox Tolsma, Devin Walters and Gracie Webster.
Fifth-grade honor roll of distinction: Jack Baker, Hazel Brown, Skya Gorby, June Hamilton, Sophie Haynes, Kaitlyn Jones, Sabine Juarez, Declan McQueen, Kai Myers, Reagan Osness, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Riley Swann, Kylee Wilson and Lev Wolkenbreit.
Sixth-grade regular honor roll: Orion Baxter, Lilyanne Beck, Ella Collins, Kaylee Davisson, Maria Garbacz, Kaija Hinkle, Skye Hoeller, Miami Horn, Tristan Jones, Graysa Kindle, Keaden Lake, Alexander Messa, Abigail Nelson, Jarren Oversole, Nora Paschall, Creede Phillips, Avery Reeder, Hunter Roberts, Eli Schwarz, Henry Sisneros, Mateo Tressler, William Watson, Benjamin Wold and Stella Zettler.
Sixth-grade honor roll of distinction: Lila Chavez, Matthew Edgington, Lexi Hartman, Jamie Hawley, Lennon Helm, Calhoun Hill, Francesca Hunzinger, Braeden Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Pren Miller, Henry Palka, Luke Regan, Hawkin Sather, Caleb Vold and Madisyn Wilcox.
Seventh-grade regular honor roll: Rian Baker, Liam Cleckner, Reese Daugherty, Megan Devenport, Ethan Fast, Hudson Fisher, Kasey Glaser, Dylan Grant, Clover Grindle, Lily Hersch, Cedar Lengerich, Danielle Morgan, Ruby Mossman, Bryce Rodrigue, Axel Sather, Raeann Shively, Ezekiel Wilcox and Caroline Wooddell.
Seventh-grade honor roll of distinction: Elle Farnsworth, Quin Lewis and Olive Ritchie.
Eighth-grade regular honor roll: Dylan Blades, Peyton Bowers, Adyson Hadley, Isaac Nelson, Kendra Poplin, Benjamin Smith, Elijah Smith, Hannah Wilson, Kaia Wright and Jase Young.
Eighth-grade honor roll of distinction: Kalister Banghart, Hayden Bevington, Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Eva Capozza, Warren Chick, Vanessa Christianson, Jessica Clinton, Daniel Edgington, Nina Haas, Harper Hartman, Kyndra Johnson, Tyler Kause, Connor McConathy, Grace McFarland, Radana Myers, Anthony Ortiz, Brady Potts, Brayden Pridemore, Otis Shin, Clara Streeter, Elise Tanner, Presley Thomas, Sylvie Wolkenbreit, Kate Young, Stuart Young, Tayla Young and Lucia Zettler.
