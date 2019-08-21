Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs announced it will offer two nursing degrees, starting with the spring semester in January.
The new associate of applied science and bachelor of science in nursing degree programs are state and nationally approved and accredited, according to a press release.
The associate degree qualifies graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination. From there, professional nurses may choose to enroll in CMC’s RN to BSN program, which provides graduates with an expanded knowledge base in nursing theory, research and leadership practice.
CMC reported that in 2018 all bachelor’s graduates in the college’s RN to BSN program found employment after graduation.
The college currently offers both nursing degrees at its campuses in Breckenridge and Spring Valley near Glenwood Springs.
Kathy Kiser-Miller, CMC Steamboat Springs vice president and campus dean, said interest is high for professional nursing education both locally and throughout the college’s district.
In Steamboat Springs, the associate degree will be offered on campus. The bachelor’s degree will be offered online, with on-site nursing faculty assigned to each student to track progress and provide additional instruction.
“Demand in the community and college-wide has been more than we can accommodate,” Kiser-Miller said. “We have over 200 applicants for nursing with only 40 slots available. Steamboat will start by adding 20 new slots this January.”
The college recently hired Susan Moreland as the college-wide dean of the School of Nursing, Health Sciences and Public Safety. Betty Damask-Bembenek is the associate dean of nursing and chief nurse administrator for CMC’s nursing programs. The Steamboat Springs campus is also hiring two nursing faculty.
“CMC’s nursing program is ranked third in the state out of 23 nursing programs,” Kiser-Miller said. “Our program is competitive – and affordable.”
How to apply
Students who have not attended Colorado Mountain College must first apply to the college. Current or former CMC students applying for acceptance into the associate degree in nursing program can apply directly to the college’s associate in nursing program. Associate applications for the 2020 spring semester are due by Oct. 15.
Prospective BSN students who have attended CMC must have previously completed an associate degree in nursing. BSN applications for the 2020 spring semester are due by Nov. 15.
For more information visit coloradomtn.edu/programs/nursing/.
