Deidre Anne Hansen of Salida received a $50,000 scholarship to continue her high school education abroad this fall.
The daughter of Nicole and Harry Hansen, she is attending the United World College-Dilijan in Armenia.
Formerly a student at Colorado Connections Academy in Englewood, Hansen was among 55 U.S. students selected as Davis Scholars.
Every year, more than 300 apply for the merit-based scholarships.
UWC is an international high school for 16- to 19-year-olds with 18 campuses worldwide whose mission is to unite cultures through education, thus creating a peaceful, sustainable world, according to a press release.
UWC students represent up to 90 countries at some campuses; many come from conflict regions.
UWC offers the international baccalaureate, a two-year pre-university program.
Applicants to UWC must be in 10th or 11th grade.
An application for U.S. students for admission in fall 2020 is now available on the UWC-USA website; the deadline to apply is in October.
To learn more about UWC-USA and apply for a Davis Scholarship, visit uwc-usa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.