Salida High School will celebrate homecoming this week with a parade, dance, sports and the crowning of its queen.
A highlight, the homecoming parade, will take place after school Wednesday. It will begin at 4:15 p.m. at Second and F streets and make its way up to Seventh Street.
This year’s parade theme is “decades.” Seniors will be dressed in outfits from the 1920s, juniors will represent the 1970s, sophomores will be decked out in 1980s wear and freshman will be dressed 1950s-style.
The after-parade bonfire has been canceled. All the games, however, are still on.
On Tuesday, the Salida volleyball team will host James Irwin for its homecoming contest. The C team will kick off the action at 4:30 p.m., and varsity will take the court around 6:30 p.m. Salida’s cheerleaders will host a supper fundraiser at the game. The Lady Spartans will also play at Colorado Springs Christian School on Thursday.
The Salida boys’ varsity soccer team will play at Ellicott on Tuesday and return home to host Manitou Springs at Ben Oswald Park on at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The cross-country team will race Friday in Monte Vista. It will be the team’s final tune-up before the regional championships the following week.
The Salida football team will host Pagosa Springs for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday. Before the game, there will be at tailgate party at high school from 5-6:30 p.m.
Salida’s homecoming queen candidates will be introduced a school assembly Tuesday morning, with voting on Thursday.
The queen will be crowned at Friday’s halftime, with Salida’s cheerleaders performing as well.
The school’s homecoming dance will take place Saturday from 8-11 p.m. in the high school commons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.