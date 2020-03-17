Longfellow Elementary School officials recently announced perfect attendance for the second trimester.
Kindergarten — Amelia Armstrong, Sophie Bennett, Isaiah “Mo” Findley, Penelope Foyle-Storey, Isaac Orr, Santino Paintin, Jeffrey “JJ” Snyder and Elsie Waters.
First grade: Abraham Buchana, Marli DeJesus-Torres, Toby Ellis, Magnolia Marquis, Wylie Peyrouse, Andrew Pizzola, Dominic Rivas, Lauren Veltri, Lily Wharton and Asher Wilcox.
Second grade: Wyatt Burns, Liam Chavez, Owen Cozart, Kamryn Everett, Bryan Montellano, Presley Schwarz, Kai Sh’Boe, Abigail Taliaferro, Harper Veltri and Myles Waters.
Third grade: Jackson Armstrong, Gabriella Camerlo, Emily Cuiksa, Erwin DeJesus-Torres, Dante Green, Scout Griffin, Cooper Haro, Edgar Hernandez Soto, Eden Hines, Quentin Martin, Giovanni Paintin and Alyxia Wilcox.
Fourth grade: Lincoln Baxter, Bridget Bertin, Colbie Brown, Michael Brown, Max Cooper, Emily Hanifen, Aaden Jones, Ella Melia, Santiago Ortiz, Ashley Pizzola, Ruben Torres, Joaquin Wilcox and MacKenzie Wilson.
