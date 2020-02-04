A standing-room only crowd filled the Salida SteamPlant ballroom Saturday to listen to Western Colorado University professor Dr. Duane Vandenbusche talk about Monarch Mountain’s history.
Vandenbusche, who is the longest tenured professor in Colorado, described the area’s mining history as well as its ski history.
Before Monarch became a ski area, he said people would take the train up Marshall Pass to ski.
Back in the day, people would ride on skis that were 9-14 feet long, weighed 8 pounds and featured leather toe pieces and 4-inch heel pieces. As for poles, skiers used to use one guide pole that was 7 feet long.
“Very rarely did you turn,” Vandenbusche said.
The professor also talked about Monarch’s beginnings. The Works Progress Administration originally funded the ski area during the New Deal, putting local people to work.
Then, after telling stories about miners panning for gold before lode mining became the norm, Vandenbusche shared a slideshow with images of the area’s history.
The old Vail Pass sign, which locals kept throwing in the ditch, he said, was eventually removed when the road became Monarch Pass.
Vandenbusche also showed pictures of Monarch’s original lodge, called the Inferno after Salida Mayor Claude Ferno; Monarch’s original rope tow; and ore cars in Telluride, which he said gave people the idea for chairlifts.
A lot has changed over the years at Monarch, but people skiing for the fun of it has been one constant, he said.
