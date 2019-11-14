Colorado cottage food producers can learn food safety and meet the requirements for the Colorado Cottage Food Act in a class from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds meeting room, 10165 CR 120.
Students will learn which foods are permissible in Colorado’s Cottage Food Act, including the latest changes to the act, according to a press release.
They will also study ingredient labeling requirements, basic food safety – including proper hygiene, preventing cross-contact of food allergens, cross-contamination, temperature control for safe food preparation, storage, transport and sales – and how to find the resources you need to answer specific questions.
The program cost $30 and will be presented by Family Consumer Science CSU Extension agents Laura Krause of Pueblo County and Morgan Young of Chaffee County.
Register no later than Dec. 9.
For more information or to register, contact the CSU Extension office at 719-539-6647 or email Morgan.young@colostate.edu.
