Chaffee County commissioners will consider a letter of support for the Valley View School grant request to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Buena Vista School District meeting room, 113 N. Court.
The commissioners will meet with Donna Rhoads and Katie Grether of Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT), who are working on the grant request to DOLA for the second phase of the Valley View School improvement project.
The one-room schoolhouse, built in 1903, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and donated to the Salida School District in 2004 by the estate of Roberta Richardson Koenig.
Phase 1 of the project repaired the roof and stabilized the chimney, while Phase 2 aims to rehabilitate inside and out, plus add a sewer system, hook-up to water and electrical systems and put in a driveway, parking lot and perimeter fence.
At 9:15 a.m. the commissioners will conduct a public hearing on a request by Lucky Pickle LLC, doing business as Robin’s, 8046 U.S. 50, for a hotel and restaurant liquor license.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Purchase of a pickup with a shell for the coroner’s office.
• Bids to restripe the runways at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A recommendation from the Airport Advisory Board about an airport engineer consultant.
• Consideration of final approval of the Small Business Development Center agreement.
• Discussion about the building shared by the sheriff’s office and Emergency Medical Services in Buena Vista.
Commissioners will also hear reports from the county public trustee and county treasurer.
